Shivam Patare has been one of the finds of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. The young raider, who plays for Haryana Steelers, has earned 54 points in 12 matches so far, with his speed and agility helping him trouble the opposition defenders.

Coach Manpreet Singh has backed the youngster and handed him opportunities to play ahead of some of the seniors present in the Haryana Steelers squad. Patare has already recorded a Super 10 this season. Besides, he has also executed a super tackle in the defense.

He caught up with Sportskeeda for an exclusive chat on the sidelines of PKL 10. Here are the excerpts:

Q. Tell us everything about your kabaddi journey so far.

Shivam Patare: My journey started from my village. Kabaddi was a popular sport in my village. I learned kabaddi from my seniors. Then, I would participate in school games. Gradually, I made it to nationals.

Q. What have been the major challenges for you in this journey?

Shivam Patare: Talking about challenges, I would say that the challenge for me was that sometimes I would go for trials, but I would not get selected for Nationals. It happened for four to five years. But I kept practicing. Then I left my village and went to another place. Soon, I got a chance to play Nationals.

Q. How has been the family's support in your journey?

Shivam Patare: My family has always supported me. My father would play kabaddi. Even my uncle played kabaddi. My father is a sports teacher. He motivated me to play. In fact, he also taught me how to play. So, yes, the family has been quite supportive.

Q. When Pro Kabaddi League started, did you ever dream of playing in PKL one day?

Shivam Patare: Yes, I would think about playing on a grand platform. I want to play in front of cameras and kabaddi fans watch me on TV.

Q. This is a big achievement. Even your father must be proud of you. What are the conversations with family members these days?

Shivam Patare: My family members tell me that I am playing well. Even they had this dream that I play in the Pro Kabaddi League one day and make a name for myself. My family is very happy.

Q. How was your pre-season experience with the Haryana Steelers?

Shivam Patare: I learned a lot of things during the pre-season camp. Coach Manpreet sir taught me a lot of things. My seniors helped me with my practice. Our training, strength, and conditioning were also really good. I learned new techniques and skills. I improved my bonus skill and touch skills and learned how to execute kicks.

Q. What expectations did you have before the season started?

Shivam Patare: I felt that I would get chances to play because I was doing well in the pre-season camp. Coach sir had been focusing on my hard work as well. So, I felt that I would get to play.

Q. Did you experience any sort of nervousness on your PKL debut?

Shivam Patare: Initially, I was a little nervous. But now, as I have played a few matches, I am habituated to the lights, the audience, and the atmosphere.

Q. Tell us something about your interactions with coach Manpreet Singh.

Shivam Patare: He gives us valuable tips such as playing patiently, understanding the situation and then taking action, controlling ourselves but at the same time also playing our natural game.

Q. Haryana Steelers have 2 co-captains - Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal. Who do you talk to before going in for a raid?

Shivam Patare: We have the benefit of double captain because when one gets out, the other takes care of the team and vice-versa. They guide us very nicely. Both are very experienced. They know much about the raiders. They plan the game well. So, it is helpful for the team.

Q. You have been quite impressive in PKL 10 so far. What would you like to say about your own performance?

Shivam Patare: In the pre-season camp, I worked on my speed, strength, and agility. It has benefited me a lot. During the season also, I am going to the gym. It has helped me a lot.

Q. If given a chance to magically gain extra speed or extra skill, what would you choose?

Shivam: I would choose both (laughs). No, but I'd say skill because it is quite important. I have speed and I can increase it in the future, but skill is necessary.

Q. Haryana Steelers are in the top six of the points table. What is your plan for future matches?

Shivam: The practice sessions happen regularly. Our goal is to perform well. If we practice well, we will perform well. We also have faith in our coach.

Q. Which is the one team that you lost against this season whom you wish to defeat in the reverse fixture?

Shivam: Patna Pirates.

Q. Panchkula leg will be the last one of PKL 10. How important would it be for the Haryana Steelers to qualify for the playoffs before the home leg?

Shivam: It is necessary to qualify because we have four matches in Panchkula, which we want to enjoy and win. So, those home matches are important for us. If we win upcoming matches, we can enjoy the other games. I am excited to play in Panchkula because we will get a lot of support from the home fans.