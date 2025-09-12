"It impacted us in a big way"- Jaipur Pink Panthers coach blames defender Deepanshu Khatri's 2 yellow cards for loss vs Bulls in PKL 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Narender Redu felt that his corner defender Deepanshu Khatri getting two yellow cards played a major role in his team's defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Khatri got a yellow card in the 29th and 38th minute of the match.

Courtesy of the yellow cards, the Pink Panthers had to play with one suspended player during two crucial moments of the match. Ultimately, the Jaipur-based franchise lost their first home game of Pro Kabaddi 2025 by 23-28.

At the post-match press conference, Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Narender Redu looked back at the defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls and said:

"Our corner defender Deepanshu Khatri got a yellow card twice. He had to sit out twice. It impacted us in a big way."

"We started the match well. Actually, the way our raiders got super tackled twice, Bengaluru should have been the ones who should have been all out, but we got all out. There was a difference of five-six points after that, and we could not cover that."

It was a low-scoring match between Jaipur and Bengaluru. Only one all-out was executed during the game. Bengaluru earned two extra points from that all-out on Jaipur, and that all-out played a big role in the Bulls' win.

"Not all days will be the same"- Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Narender Redu defends Nitin Kumar after he fails to score Super 10

Nitin Kumar has been Jaipur Pink Panthers' best raider in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He has scored points consistently for the Jaipur-based franchise, but he could not score a Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Nitin finished with eight points in the match. He went in to raid 16 times and got tackled six times. Despite his ordinary show, coach Narender Redu defended Nitin and said at the post-match press conference:

"Nitin has performed well for us in the past. He could not score big today, but not all days will be the same."

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their next match against the UP Yoddhas on September 13. The match will start at 8pm IST at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

