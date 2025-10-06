"It was very important for us to win this game" - Bengaluru Bulls' assistant coach reflects on victory over Tamil Thalaivas after consecutive defeats

Bengaluru Bulls' assistant coach Jeeva Kumar reflected on their victory over the Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, October 05. The Bulls edged past the Thalaivas 33-29, registering a much-needed win. It was a solid comeback after two consecutive defeats.

The Bengaluru Bulls had lost two back-to-back games in tie-breakers before their clash against the Thalaivas. However, they held their nerves this time around and successfully closed the contest.

Alireza Mirzaian scored 10 points, which included nine raid points and a tackle point. Sanjay Dhull showed his class in the defense with five tackle points. Deepak Sankar also continued his impressive run with four tackle points.

Jeeva Kumar reflected that the team had planned to keep Thalaivas captain Arjun Deshwal as quiet as possible. Arjun scored nine raid points, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat.

"It was very important for us to win this game. We had planned for Arjun Deshwal. He had done well in the last game so we had our focus on him. We knew we had to tackle him. Our defense did well together," he said during the post-match press conference.

Returning to winning ways, Bengaluru Bulls jumped to the fifth position on the table. They now have 12 points from as many matches.

"We will prepare well during the break" - Bengaluru Bulls' skipper on their upcoming clash

Bengaluru Bulls will face Jaipur Pink Pathers in their next clash on Saturday, October 11. Therefore, they have a five-day break before they take the mat again. Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya reflected that they would use the break to prepare well.

The last time these two sides met, the Bulls emerged victorious. Yogesh expressed that they would look to deliver a similar result in the reverse fixture as well.

"We had an opportunity to move up in the points table, so this win was important for us. Our players did well and performed. We will prepare well during the break and plan and make strategies. We won against Jaipur last time so we will want to continue the same," he said.

Jaipur Pink Panthers also have six wins and 12 points so far. However, they will play against Dabang Delhi before they clash with the Bulls.

