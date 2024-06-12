"It does not matter how I perform, I will retire" - Rahul Chaudhari announces Pro Kabaddi Season 11 will be his last

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Rahul Chaudhari has announced that the next season of Pro Kabaddi League will be his last. The first poster boy of the league made it clear that he will bid goodbye to the tournament even if he ends up as the best raider.

Speaking with Khel Now TV on the sidelines of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) launch, Rahul Chaudhari admitted that there is a 'peak period' during every player's career. He mentioned that it was important to step back at the right time as well.

"I have been playing kabaddi since 2010 continuously. Every player has a peak time of 4 to 5 years. I think a player should even step back during his peak. So, I am thinking that this year I will say, 'Jay Hind, Jay Bharat' after the PKL season. I will say goodbye," Chaudhari said.

"I will try to play the next season. And it does not matter how I perform, I will retire. It is not in my hand if any team picks me or not. I will try to play at least one or two matches. If my performance is good, I will play the full tournament, but again, even if I end the season as the best raider, I am going to say, 'Jay Hind, Jay Bharat," he added.

Rahul Chaudhari is one of the few players to have played in all 10 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. He started his journey with the Telugu Titans before moving to Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and then Jaipur Pink Panthers, where he also won the trophy in Season 9.

"I even said that I am ready to play for free" - Rahul Chaudhari says he regrets not being able to play in Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League is a new tournament, where the rising stars of the state will get an opportunity to compete in a franchise-based competition. Rahul Chaudhari is the brand ambassador of the tournament, but the Bijnour boy wanted to play in the tournament.

"Yes, I am regretting. I told the coach once that I'll play, but he said no, you don't play, you become our brand ambassador. He told me that I am a player of another level. I want to play but. I even said that I am ready to play for free (laughs). I said don't put me in auction, just give me a team, I'll play, but it was not possible," Chaudhari said.

While Chaudhari will not play in the UPKL, his presence will motivate the next generation of Uttar Pradesh players to make it big in kabaddi. UPKL will take place from July 11 to 25 in Noida.