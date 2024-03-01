"It's really difficult to choose" - Maninder Singh picks his all time kabaddi playing seven 

Bengal Warriors' skipper in the Pro Kabaddi League, Maninder Singh, will definitely be feeling disappointed after his side lost out on a playoffs berth in PKL 10 following a strong start to the season.

However, it was a good season for Maninder personally, who notched up multiple Super 10s and will finish in the top five raiders in this edition of PKL with 197 raid points.

Although the Warriors' campaign did not go according to plan, there will be a lot for Maninder to look forward to, with the rumours of the 2nd Kabaddi World Cup likely to materialise.

Having missed the Asian Games trials tending to his father's deteriorating health, Maninder Singh has his eyes set on the call-up whenever the Indian team will be in action next.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Maninder Singh asserted how he just needs to go about his business, and believes that a good PKL season will be good enough.

"I don't have to do anything special," Maninder Singh said. "I have to keep doing what I am doing and if my Pro Kabaddi goes well, the rest will follow. I could not go for Asian Games trials due to a problem at home with my father's health."

When put on the spot and asked about his all-time kabaddi playing 7, Maninder picked some kabaddi juggenauts to be a part of his team. He added:

"It's really difficult to choose. I'll have Ran Singh in the corner, myself with him, Surjeet (Singh) in the cover, Pawan (Sehrawat), Mahender (Singh) in the left cover, Pardeep (Narwal) and in the right corner, I'll keep Ravinder Pahal."

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers to fight it out for the PKL 10 trophy

While the Warriors narrowly failed to qualify for the playoffs, top-placed Puneri Paltan expectedly sailed into the final courtesy of a big win over the Patna Pirates in the semifinals.

The Haryana Steelers will be featuring in a PKL final for the first time and it has been a journey for them to remember. Under the aegis of coach Manpreet Singh, the Steelers' largely Moneyball team has turned some heads. They beat Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator and edged past defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinal.

With both finalists not having lifted the trophy prior to this edition, Pro Kabaddi League will have a new winner after the conclusion of PKL 10.