"It was a super moment for me and our team" - Fazel Atrachali on stunning Super Raid during tie-breaker against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali lit up the mat with a special performance in his 200th Pro Kabaddi match on Tuesday, October 07. The Dabang Delhi defender put in a stunning Super Raid during the tie-breaker. His three-point raid helped Delhi beat Haryana 9-3 after the game was tied initially.

Ad

Fazel Arachali ensured his 200th Pro Kabaddi outing was a special one. He not only delivered a match-winning Super Raid but also picked up four tackle points earlier.

The Iranian star made his debut in the league in Season 2 with U Mumba. He represented several teams such as Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan, and Bengal Warriorz. Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in the history of the league with a record 583 tackle points.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on his journey so far and the sensational Super Raid against Haryana, he said:

"I am happy. It has been a long journey from season 2 to now. I have had so many good days and bad days. But it is good that we won the match. This match was just like another match, not anything special. Haryana is also like any other team for us, not special. We are happy to get two more points. If you get a Super Raid in the five raids you know the match is finished. It was a super moment for me and our team." (via post-match press conference)

Ad

Dabang Delhi have been unstoppable this season. They registered their fifth consecutive win. Delhi are at the top of the table with 22 points.

"He plays like a Cheetah" - Joginder Narwal praises Fazel Atrachali after stellar performance

Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal praised Fazel Atrachali for his match-winning performance. He revealed having a conversation with the veteran before he went in to raid during the tie-breaker.

Ad

"Fazel was there outside and I told him that this was the time and that he could do it. Fazel has done such things in the past as well, be it in Pro Kabaddi or in nationals. He plays like a Cheetah. He gave a huge contribution to make the team win," he said.

Ad

The Iranian has been impressive so far this season. He has scored 38 tackle points from 12 matches with three High 5s. Fazel Atrachali remains focused on winning the tournament. He stated that Dabang Delhi lifting the trophy mattered more to him than his 200-match milestone.

"This milestone (200 matches) is also not my target. My target is for the team to win the trophy. I think this season it can happen."

Dabang Delhi are indeed among the top contenders to win the title this season. They have been in scintillating form and will aim to continue the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More