"It will be fun to play in that atmosphere" - Vaibhav Garje talks about the upcoming PKL season and having home fans' support

The Bengal Warriors have had it tough since winning their maiden PKL title in Season 7, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively, in the seasons that followed.

After releasing Maninder Singh prior to the auction before buying him back for a huge sum of ₹2.15 crore with their FBM card, Bengal have their talisman leading a relatively inexperienced and youthful side, with Nitin Rawal and Shrikant Jadhav adding some experience.

Another vital cog in their defense will be right cover defender Vaibhav Garje, who will be the senior in their cover combination heading into this season. Sportskeeda caught up with him in an exclusive interview where he talks about his and the team's preparations for the upcoming season and more.

Q: What impact will not having Girish Ernak in the left corner have on your game, especially since you play in the right cover position?

Vaibhav: Not much of an impact. Nitin Rawal is here now. The combination is good, and we're practicing well, so it won't have much of an impact.

Q: There isn't much time between the auction and the start of the season this time around. How has this affected the team coordination and combination, and does it take some time to adjust?

Vaibhav: The practice is going on well. The coach is helping us practice well. The cover combination is forming well. They are teaching us well, and the mistakes are being corrected, so the team is coordinating well.

Q: Do you have any personal goals or objectives for the season?

Vaibhav: I want to play well and help the team qualify. (In terms of points?) Not much, really. I want to play well for the team.

Q: Who will be the left cover defender in your cover combination?

Vaibhav: We have two, Shreyas (Umbardand) and Darpan, both are good. Shreyas is likely to be the one to play at left cover. He's a really good player, very young.

(On their partnership) We have a good partnership, we've played together before, and now that we're at Bengal, we will play well. It will be easier.

Q: Which team other than the Warriors do you think is the strongest on paper?

Vaibhav: Nothing like that. All teams are equally strong, they have good raiders and defenders, so we'll get to know that only when the matches start.

Q: If you had to pick one on paper?

Vaibhav: Puneri Paltan is good. They have a very young team.

Q: What is one area of the team that you think needs more improvement?

Vaibhav: Not much, the defense is settling well. It's a good combination, and if that improves a bit more, that would be great.

Q: There isn't any particular area that you're working on in pre-season?

Vaibhav: No, there are two seniors, Shubham (Shinde) and Nitin Rawal. They make me and Shreyas understand. They advise and talk to us while playing, and the focus is to play as a combination in defense.

Q: The World Cup final took place recently. Did the team watch it together? What was the atmosphere like?

Vaibhav: Three or four people were together in one room watching the match. We were cheering for the team and it was fun to watch together.

Q: Apart from training, what do you do for relaxation as a team? What is your favorite?

Vaibhav: We play volleyball in recreation, leg cricket, and sometimes, cricket. We swim. Volleyball is my favorite.

Q: The Home-Away format is back. How important will home support be?

Vaibhav: Yes, it will be an advantage. All the fans will be there for our support. If the cheering will be for our team, it will be fun to play in that atmosphere.

Q: This will be a very long season. Do you have any specific plans to stay injury-free throughout the season?

Vaibhav: Injuries happen in a sport like kabaddi. But we have a doctor with us, and it'll help us remain fit. We also have a trainer. He helps us train any weak points in our body through the right workout. Rehab is also going on.