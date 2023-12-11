JAI vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 18

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 18th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Monday, December 11, in Bengaluru.

The Panthers haven't had an ideal start to their campaign this season. With a loss and a tied game, they are yet to register their first win. Jaipur are currently struggling at the 10th position in the points table.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are at the top of the table. They have three wins from four games and appear to be a formidable unit. The Giants will be keen to go all the way this season.

As the Panthers and the Giants take each other on, let's look at the head-to-head record between JAI and GUJ in the PKL:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Looking at the history of Pro Kabaddi, Jaipur and Gujarat have faced off 12 times so far. The competition between the two sides has been fairly close.

Gujarat Giants hold a slight edge, having won six out of the 12 matches, while Jaipur have managed to win four, with two matches ending in a tie.

The Giants are in great form this season and will look to dominate, whereas Jaipur will be eager to settle some scores here.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 6

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between these two sides portray a slightly different story. It is the Pink Panthers who have dominated, having won two of these three encounters. Gujarat have failed to beat them even once in the last three fixtures.

Their most recent meeting came in Season 9 where the two sides played out a high-scoring thriller that ended in a tie. Arjun Deshwal scored 17 points for Jaipur, while 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari also picked up 13 points. Sonu with 14 points and Parteek Dahiya with 12 points were the top scorers for Gujarat.

Their other meeting last season was a low-scoring affair that Jaipur went on to win eventually. When the two teams last met in Season 8, it was a close game that Jaipur ended up winning. Renowned all-rounder Deepak Hooda bagged 11 points for the Pink Panthers, while Arjun returned with 7.

Here's a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants games in the PKL:

GUJ (51) tied JAI (51), on December 9, 2022. JAI (25) beat GUJ (18) by 7 points, on October 15, 2022. JAI (36) beat GUJ (31) by 5 points, on February 7, 2022.