Rahul Chaudhari PKL Team 2023: Which team is the 'Raid Machine' playing for in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Rahul Chaudhari has been one of the biggest names when it comes to Indian Kabaddi and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He continues to play for defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the ongoing season.

Released by the Panthers ahead of the PKL Season 10 auction, Rahul was placed in the 'C' category. Unfortunately, the veteran raider was unsold in the first round. Jaipur Pink Panthers bought him back for his base price of ₹13 Lakhs in the second round.

Rahul has had a staggering PKL career, becoming the first-ever player to score 500, 700, and 800 raid points in the league. Apart from winning the Pro Kabaddi with the Pink Panthers last season, he was also a part of the Indian team that won the gold at the 2016 South Asian Games.

Although he may not be a part of the Starting 7 regularly, Rahul Chaudhari brings in immense experience, which Jaipur is likely to find handy this season.

Which teams have Rahul Chaudhari played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

"Raid Machine" Rahul Chaudhari has represented four teams since the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers is his fourth franchise.

Rahul started with Telugu Titans back in 2014, which was the first-ever PKL season. He was a crucial part of the Titans and went on to play six seasons for them.

The star raider shifted his base to Tamil Thalaivas in 2019. His stint with the Thalaivas was short-lived, as he went on to represent the Puneri Paltan in 2021 for the eighth season. He only played a solitary season for them as well.

Rahul Chaudhari scored 138 points for the Thalaivas. But, his season with Puneri Paltan was one to forget, where he could only manage a meager 13 points from seven outings.

In 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers roped in Rahul for Season 9. The 'Showman' managed to pick up 71 raid points from 21 matches, contributing heavily to their title-winning campaign.

One of India's best raiders, Rahul has had a stellar PKL career, amassing 1041 raid points from 151 matches to date. He has also been handy in the defense, picking up 61 tackle points. Rahul is also the third-best raider in the history of PKL, only behind Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh.

As Jaipur Pink Panthers aim to defend their PKL title, Rahul Chaudhari will look to play a key role and prove his worth.