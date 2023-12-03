Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team is Pardeep Narwal playing for in PKL 10?

Ace Indian raider Pardeep Narwal will continue to play for UP Yoddhas in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He will lead the 18-member squad of the Lucknow-based franchise with the 12-city caravan format returning this season.

During the 2021 PKL auctions, Pardeep turned out to be the most expensive player in the history of the PKL after the Yoddhas acquired his services for a price of ₹1.65 crore, though Pawan Sehrawat broke that record in 2022.

Pardeep Narwal was an integral part of the Patna Pirates' setup when they won three titles in a row (2016-2017). He was their captain in Season 5 as they became the first side in PKL history to complete a hat-trick of titles.

The Haryana-born player has the most raid points in PKL history. With 1568 points in 154 matches, he remains the only player in the tournament to breach 1500 raid points. He also holds the record for most raid points in a single PKL season - 369 in 2017.

Pardeep Narwal, who is known to single-handedly run through the opposition with his tremendous raiding skills, is fondly known as Dubki King for his famous signature move.

Which teams Pardeep Narwal has played previously for in PKL?

Pardeep Narwal started his PKL journey with Bengaluru Bulls in season 2, where he could just amass nine points after playing six games. He moved to Patna Pirates in the next edition and picked up the most raid points in the league (116 in 16 matches), including a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan.

Narwal and Rohit Kumar formed a lethal attacking duo at the Patna outfit. The team won three PKL seasons back-to-back. The third one in 2017 was led by Narwal, where he produced an awe-inspiring performance, picking up 19 Super 10s in the 26 matches he played that season.

After spending five impressive seasons with Patna, Narwal was picked up by UP Yoddhas for the biggest deal of PKL in 2021 at that point. The Yoddhas will look to his exuberance as well as experience to guide them to their maiden PKL title.