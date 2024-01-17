JAI vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 77

Jaipur Pink Panthers will host Haryana Steelers in the 77th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Wednesday, January 17, in Jaipur.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are atop the points table with nine wins, two defeats, and as many tied results so far. The Pink Panthers are in incredible form, having won all of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are placed fifth on the table. They have seven wins, four losses, and a tied result from 12 games this season. The Steelers are unbeaten in their last three games with two victories and a tie.

Ahead of the last clash of the Jaipur leg, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and HAR in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have faced each other 13 times in Pro Kabaddi. Jaipur have dominated this rivalry with eight wins compared to Haryana's three. Two games between these teams have ended in draws.

Jaipur Pink Panthers comfortably beat Haryana Steelers the last time these two teams met earlier this season. They will aim to continue their dominant run while Haryana will be looking to upset the table toppers.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have been dominated by the defending champions. They have won all three matches and will look to carry the momentum forward on Wednesday.

Their most recent clash came earlier this season where Arjun Deshwal (14 points) and Reza Mirbagheri (7 points) led Jaipur to victory.

In their last meeting in season 9, V Ajith bagged 13 points for the Pink Panthers. He was complimented well by the likes of Sahul Kumar (6 points), Abhishek KS and Arjun (5 points each).

Their other game last season saw Arjun (14 points), Sunil Kumar (8 points), and Rahul Chaudhari (7 points) score in tandem to lead Jaipur to a comfortable victory.

Here's a short summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (45) beat HAR (34) by 11 points, January 3, 2024. JAI (44) beat HAR (30) by 14 points, December 5, 2022. JAI (44) beat HAR (31) by 13 points, October 14, 2022.