JAI vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match 99

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) and Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will lock horns in the 99th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Wednesday, January 31, in Patna.

Jaipur Pink Panthers extended their unbeaten run with a draw with the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game. With 11 wins and two defeats, the Pink Panthers have been consistent this season. They will look to retain their top spot once again. Jaipur have four wins and a tied result from their last five matches.

On the other hand, the Tamil Thalaivas seem to be peaking at the right time. They have won their last four matches and are close to breaking into the top six. The Thalaivas have made a brilliant comeback. They have seven wins and nine defeats so far this season.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and TAM in the PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi League

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas have faced each other nine times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Pink Panthers have a successful record with five wins whereas the Thalaivas have won just two matches. Two games have ended in tied results as well.

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers won the game by a close margin.

Matches played: 9

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers: 5

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas: 2

Matches with no result: 2

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two teams.

The last time they met earlier this season, Jaipur completed a nervy victory. Arjun Deshwal scored seven points while Reza Mirbagheri (five points) and Sunil Kumar (four points) also contributed.

Their last meeting in Season 9 saw the Pink Panthers register a dominating win. Arjun picked up 12 points while V Ajith (nine points) and Ankush (five points) complemented him well.

In their other clash last season, Tamil Thalaivas secured a comfortable victory as Narender (13 points) led the charge with decent efforts from Ajinkya Pawar (six points) and Himanshu (four points).

Here’s a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (25) beat TAM (24) by 1 point on December 23, 2023

JAI (41) beat TAM (26) by 15 points on November 25, 2022

TAM (38) beat JAI (27) by 11 points on October 28, 2022