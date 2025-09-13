"Jaipur ki raat, jeet ki baat!" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers notch up first win at home in Pro Kabaddi 2025 

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first home win of Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a thumping display over the UP Yoddhas. They beat them 29-41 after having lost their first game of the home leg against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Pink Panthers notched up their third win of the season so far.Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his fabulous form and scored another Super 10. He bagged 11 raid points. Along with Nitin, Iranian star Ali Samadi also put on a magnificent show. He bagged nine raid points.After a poor start to their home leg at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers would be pleased with a thorough performance. As they returned to winning ways, fans hailed the team on X .&quot;Jaipur ki raat, jeet ki baat. Players ne ghar mein dhamakedar pradarshan kar UP Yoddhas ko haraya (Jaipur's night and talk of victory. The players put up a splendid display at home and defeated UP Yoddhas)🙌 #NewRoarBegins #JPP #RoarForPanthers #Kabaddi #ProKabaddi,&quot; a fan tweeted.Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri also stepped up for the Pink Panthers with four tackle points. The fans praised the Iranian duo of Reza and Ali, along with Nitin.&quot;Loved it was outside couldn't watched it closely but loved that Iranian duo performance and the way Nitin dominated the second half collective efforts 🩷🧿 onwards and upwards 🩷,&quot; a user wrote.sahil @103of238LINKLoved it was outside couldn't watched it closely but loved that Iranian duo performance and the way Nitin dominated the second half collective efforts 🩷🧿 onwards and upwards 🩷&quot;Ha ali samadi ko khilana chahiye Aaj ke jaise 5 2 me khele to badhiya h usko jis bhi match me pura chance Mila h perform Kiya h reza bhi form me aa gya ab to defence bhi theek h (Ali Samadi should be played like today if they play a 5-2 combination it is good in whichever game he gets full chance he has performed and Reza is also in form now and the defense is okay),&quot; a tweet read.Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense put up a solid display as a unit. Apart from Reza, Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri also chipped in with three tackle points each.&quot;Finally a great performance by defence. Just keep playing the same strategy of 5 defenders and 2 raiders. Great performance,&quot; a fan tweeted.yash @yxshwsinghLINKFinally a great performance by defence. Just keep playing the same strategy of 5 defenders and 2 raiders. Great performance.The Pink Panthers' skipper, Nitin Rawal, also received praise for the team's performance. He did not score a point tonight, but is a vital cog in their line-up.&quot;Nitin Rawal shouldn't think about him not getting points We are happy to see him back Our OG GOAT🐐,&quot; a user wrote.Jaipur have won the Pro Kabaddi title twice and will aim to add a third trophy to their cabinet.Jaipur Pink Panthers to face Bengal Warriorz in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixtureAfter a five-day break, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against the Bengal Warriorz in their next game. The two teams will lock horns on Thursday, September 18, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.The Bengal Warriorz are having a season to forget so far. They have one win and four consecutive defeats from five matches. The Warriorz are at the bottom of the table.With three wins and as many losses from six games, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim for consistency going forward. The clash against the Warriorz will be crucial as they will look to get on a winning streak.