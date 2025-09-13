"Jaipur ki raat, jeet ki baat!" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers notch up first win at home in Pro Kabaddi 2025 

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 13, 2025 16:53 GMT
Jaipur Pink Panthers won their first game at home in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (mage Credits: PKL &amp; @LakharaRaa26158,@yxshwsingh/X)
Jaipur Pink Panthers won their first game at home in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (mage Credits: PKL & @LakharaRaa26158,@yxshwsingh/X)

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first home win of Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a thumping display over the UP Yoddhas. They beat them 29-41 after having lost their first game of the home leg against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Pink Panthers notched up their third win of the season so far.

Ad

Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his fabulous form and scored another Super 10. He bagged 11 raid points. Along with Nitin, Iranian star Ali Samadi also put on a magnificent show. He bagged nine raid points.

After a poor start to their home leg at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers would be pleased with a thorough performance. As they returned to winning ways, fans hailed the team on X .

"Jaipur ki raat, jeet ki baat. Players ne ghar mein dhamakedar pradarshan kar UP Yoddhas ko haraya (Jaipur's night and talk of victory. The players put up a splendid display at home and defeated UP Yoddhas)🙌 #NewRoarBegins #JPP #RoarForPanthers #Kabaddi #ProKabaddi," a fan tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri also stepped up for the Pink Panthers with four tackle points. The fans praised the Iranian duo of Reza and Ali, along with Nitin.

"Loved it was outside couldn't watched it closely but loved that Iranian duo performance and the way Nitin dominated the second half collective efforts 🩷🧿 onwards and upwards 🩷," a user wrote.
Ad
"Ha ali samadi ko khilana chahiye Aaj ke jaise 5 2 me khele to badhiya h usko jis bhi match me pura chance Mila h perform Kiya h reza bhi form me aa gya ab to defence bhi theek h (Ali Samadi should be played like today if they play a 5-2 combination it is good in whichever game he gets full chance he has performed and Reza is also in form now and the defense is okay)," a tweet read.
Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense put up a solid display as a unit. Apart from Reza, Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri also chipped in with three tackle points each.

"Finally a great performance by defence. Just keep playing the same strategy of 5 defenders and 2 raiders. Great performance," a fan tweeted.
Ad

The Pink Panthers' skipper, Nitin Rawal, also received praise for the team's performance. He did not score a point tonight, but is a vital cog in their line-up.

"Nitin Rawal shouldn't think about him not getting points We are happy to see him back Our OG GOAT🐐," a user wrote.

Jaipur have won the Pro Kabaddi title twice and will aim to add a third trophy to their cabinet.

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers to face Bengal Warriorz in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture

After a five-day break, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against the Bengal Warriorz in their next game. The two teams will lock horns on Thursday, September 18, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The Bengal Warriorz are having a season to forget so far. They have one win and four consecutive defeats from five matches. The Warriorz are at the bottom of the table.

With three wins and as many losses from six games, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim for consistency going forward. The clash against the Warriorz will be crucial as they will look to get on a winning streak.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications