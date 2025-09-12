"Bengaluru Bulls are unstoppable right now" - Fans react as Bulls complete a hat-trick of wins in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:44 GMT
Bengaluru Bulls notched up their third consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @Dhanesh2607,@Naneyidupakka,@prasadkonti/X)
Bengaluru Bulls began their Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a solid win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They beat the home team 28-23 to complete a hat-trick of wins. After having lost their first three games, the Bulls have made an exceptional comeback.

Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian stepped up once again for the Bulls. He bagged eight raid points. With this win, they moved up to the fifth position on the points table.

Under their new coach, BC Ramesh, the Bulls finally seem to be finding their groove, getting better with each contest. Their fans were overjoyed after another thrilling display. They expressed the same on X, reacting to the victory.

"FULL CHARGE indeed! 🔥 Bengaluru Bulls are unstoppable right now 💪 #ProKabaddi #FullChargeMaadi @StarSportsIndia," a fan tweeted.
"Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers.. Superb win #PKL12 #GooliKano," another fan tweeted.
"ಗೂಳಿ ಗುಮ್ಮಿದೆ 🔥(Bulls roared) Bulls Back to form 🥵 Hattrick wins for #BengaluruBulls," a tweet read.
While Alireza ran the show in the raiding department, it was an all-around effort from the defense that helped the Bulls gain two more crucial points. Sanjay bagged three tackle points while Satyappa Matti grabbed four. The highlight in the defense was young Deepak Sankar, who picked up a High 5, scoring five tackle points.

"Third consecutive victory for Bengaluru Bulls 🔥The defence played very well today 👏," a user wrote.
Fans praised the team for a complete effort that helped them get the better of Jaipur, who had won their previous match. Notably, the Bulls slowed the game down in the final minutes and gave Jaipur no chance to stage a comeback.

"ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್ 28-23 ಜೈಪುರ್ ಪಿಂಕ್ ಪ್ಯಾಂಥರ್ಸ್ (Bengaluru Bulls 29-23 Jaipur Pink Panthers) Hattrick win for Bulls. Another solid game for Alireza and Deepak. Excellent contribution for Satyappa. Players adapting well to the defensive style of play. #PKL #BengaluruBulls," a user tweeted.
The Bulls have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last two seasons. However, the season six champions are showing promise this time around.

Bengaluru Bulls to play back-to-back fixtures up next

Having begun the Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on a positive note, the Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to extend their winning streak. High on momentum, they will aim to continue dominating. The Bulls have two big games coming up back-to-back.

First up, they will face the Telugu Titans on Monday, September 15. The Titans have also won all of their last three games, which sets it up for an exciting clash between the two teams from the south.

Next, they will be up against the Tamil Thailavas, their other southern neighbors, on Tuesday, September 16. Both games will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

