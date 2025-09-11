Tamil Thalaivas' Pawan Sehrawat absent from squad as team arrives for Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025: Reports

Tamil Thalaivas' captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat was missing from the squad on Thursday, September 11, according to a report by MyKhel. As the team arrived at the Jaipur International Airport for their upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 matches, Pawan was not seen with his teammates.The Thalaivas are set to face Bengal Warriorz on Friday, September 12, at the SMS Indoor Stadium. They posted a video of the team arriving in Jaipur on X. However, Pawan Sehrawat was absent from the same.The report suggested that there may have been a fallout between the star raider and the team. They have played three matches and are placed tenth on the table with a win and two defeats.Pawan Sehrawat was acquired for ₹59.5 lakh by the franchise during the Pro Kabaddi season 12 auction. It has been a disappointing performance from him so far. In three games, Pawan has scored 22 raid points at an average of 7.33 with just one Super Raid.Should he be absent for their upcoming games, it will be interesting to see who will lead the side going forward.Pawan Sehrawat's record in PKLPawan Sehrawat has established himself among the biggest names in Pro Kabaddi. He made his debut with the Bengaluru Bulls in 2016, where he scored 53 raid points. After a couple of seasons with them, he moved to the Gujarat Giants.He spent just one season with them and returned to the Bulls for the sixth season. It turned out to be a breakout campaign for Pawan as he amassed 271 raid points from 24 matches. The Bulls even won the title for the first time that year.He became a consistent performer from then on and scored big points for fun season after season. Pawan scored 346 raid points in season seven and 304 raid points in season eight. Due to an injury in season nine, he was ruled out after just one match.He returned in season 10 and scored 202 raid points. His performance dropped in the previous edition, where he scored 129 raid points. Overall, he has 1340 raid points from 142 matches with 70 Super 10s to his name.