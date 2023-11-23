Jaipur Pink Panthers schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of Jaipur Pink Panthers for PKL 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Puneri Paltan in their season opener of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Tuesday (December 5). Match 5 of the competition will take place at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The Jaipur-based franchise will host Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, and Haryana Steelers at home. The Jaipur leg will be played between January 12 and 17 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The SMS Indoor Stadium will play host to 11 matches across six days.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers' schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 4: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 5 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 7: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 10 -The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 18 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 13: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 22 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 17: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 27 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 20: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 32 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 23: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 36 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 27: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 43 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

January 3: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 54 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 6: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 58 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 67 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 13: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 69 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 74 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 77 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 84 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 28: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 94 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 31: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 98 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 106 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 110 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 12: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 117 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 123 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 19: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 128 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the Jaipur Pink Panthers' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Lucky Sharma, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Ankush, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, and Lavish.