"Jeeta huwa match bhi har jate hai" - Fans react as Patna Pirates crash to third consecutive defeat against Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates suffered a 32-40 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Tuesday, October 14. It was their third loss on the bounce. They were in the game but let it slip away towards the end.
Mandeep Kumar picked up a Super 10 for the Pirates, scoring 12 raid points. Skipper Ankit and Navdeep scored four tackle points each. However, the efforts from the Giants overshadowed these performances.
Himanshu Singh bagged a Super 10 for the Giants. He scored 11 raid points. Mohammadreza Shadloui also had an impressive outing. The Iranian scored four raid points and four tackle points. With this win, the Giants moved to the tenth spot and kept their hopes of making the top eight alive.
Fans reacted after the clash between the Pirates and Giants on X.
"Sabase ghatiya pradarshan. Jeeta huwa match bhi har jate hai. Sharam karo patna pirates ke player (The worst performance. They lost even a game that was in their grasp. Have some shame Patna Pirates players)," a fan wrote.
"पूरे के पूरे डिफेंस बदलो यार (Change the entire defense)," another fan tweeted.
Below are some other reactions on X -
The Pirates have now lost four out of their last five matches. They have managed to win only three out of their 13 matches so far.
Patna Pirates' qualification hopes diminish with defeat over Giants
Patna Pirates continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. They have six points from 13 matches. With this defeat, their hopes of making the top eight were further diminished.
With five games remaining, their chances seem slim unless they manage to win most matches with other results also going in their favor. As the teams above them have more points and games remaining as well, it could be almost impossible for the Pirates to qualify from this stage.
They will face the Bengaluru Bulls in their next fixture on Thursday, October 16. Their other four games are against Bengal Warriorz, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, and Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The Pirates played the final last season but are on the verge of elimination in the ongoing edition.