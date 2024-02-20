JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 20

The first day of the inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 season ended with some interesting results. Let’s take a look at which team is in which position in the standings after the opening day of the campaign.

Murthal Magnets raced to the pole position in the standings with a dominating 45-23 win over Palani Tuskers. The Priyanka-led side are currently carrying six valuable points with a score difference of 22.

Raider Nikita bagged a total of 12 points, including 11 raid points, to emerge as the team's top-scorer for the Magnets. Manjeet Mor also shined with five raid points and a total of eight game points.

On the other hand, Himalayan Tahrs settled for the second position after achieving a big 31-18 win over Aravalli Arrows. Under the leadership of Pushpa, the Tahrs have accumulated six points with a score difference of 13.

For the Tahrs, Pushpa accumulated 11 valuable points, including the 10 raid points, while Jyoti Kumar and Dimple Ramlal secured five points apiece.

Panchala Pride, led by Punita, are at the third spot after bagging a win over Periyar Panthers by 29-19 in the third and final game of the opening day. They have also racked up six points with a score difference of 10.

Reenu emerged as the top-scorer for the Pride, amassing 10 points while Soni Sherawat and Punita gathered six and five points.

Meanwhile, Periyar Panthers, Aravalli Arrows, and Palani Tuskers ended with defeats in their respective games. They are currently languishing at the bottom three positions with zero points each.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 1 Results (February 20)

Match 1 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Aravalli Arrows (31-18)

Match 2 - Murthal Magnets beat Palani Tuskers (45-23)

Match 3 - Panchala Pride beat Periyar Panthers (29-19)

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 2 Schedule (February 21)

Match 4 - Murthal Magnets vs Periyar Panthers, 2:45 PM IST

Match 5 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Panchala Pride, 4:15 PM IST

Match 6 - Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers, 5:45 PM IST

