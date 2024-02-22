JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 22

The third day of the inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 season ended with some important results on our way. Let’s shift our focus on which team is placed at which position in the standings after the third day of the campaign.

Murthal Magnets continue to dominate the standings with three consecutive wins, racking up 17 points with a score difference of 50. Their most recent win came against Himalayan Tahrs in a thrilling affair by 30-29. Nikita Anil was the wrecker-in-chief for the Magnets in the game against Tahrs, accumulating 12 valuable points.

Himalayan Tahrs retained their second rank in the standings with two wins and a defeat, bagging 13 points with a score difference of 28. Aravalli Arrows retained their third position in the tally with two wins and a defeat, gathering 12 points with a score difference of 19. They stunned Panchala Pride by 41-29 in their most recent clash on Day 3. For the Arrows, Nidhi Sharma was the standout player, amassing 12 points. She received valuable support from Rakhi Tawar (9) and skipper Manpreet Kaur Chinna (6).

Panchala Pride settled with the fourth slot, registering one win and suffering two defeats with six points while Palani Tuskers moved one spot up to gain the fifth position. Tuskers bagged a decent win over Periyar Panthers by 39-22 on Day 3. Tuskers player Z Kathija Hussain was the star in turning the tables for her side with 14 valuable points while Sneka also performed considerably well with seven points.

Periyar Panthers descended one position down. They are currently holding the wooden spoon without bagging a win in three games so far.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 3 Results (February 22)

Match 7 - Murthal Magnets beat Himalayan Tahrs (30-29)

Match 8 - Palani Tuskers beat Periyar Panthers (39-22)

Match 9 - Aravalli Arrows beat Panchala Pride (41-29)

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 4 Schedule (February 23)

Match 10 - Palani Tuskers vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2:00 PM

Match 11 - Murthal Magnets vs Panchala Pride, 3:30 PM

Match 12 - Aravalli Arrows vs Periyar Panthers, 5:00 PM

