JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 24

The fifth day of the inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 season ended with four teams qualifying for the Summit Round. Let’s delve into the details of which team is placed at which position in the standings after the fifth day of the tournament.

Murthal Magnets were unbeaten in the league stage with five consecutive wins, bagging 28 points with a score difference of 61. They defeated Aravalli Arrows 27-17 in their most recent encounter.

Anshu Devi (7), Nikita (6), and Manjeet Mor (6) were the crucial players for the Magnets in their win over the Arrows.

Himalayan Tahrs retained their second rank with four wins and one loss, racking up 25 points with a score difference of 71. They defeated Periyar Panthers by 44-24 in their most recent encounter on Day 5.

Captain Pushpa was at her sensational best, accumulating 20 valuable points while Bhavna Devi amassed 11 points for Tahrs.

Aravalli Arrows maintained their third position, registering three wins and suffering two losses with 18 points.

Palani Tuskers ascended one spot to the fourth rank with two wins and three losses, gathering 12 points. They defeated Panchala Pride by 40-31 in their most recent clash on the fifth day of the campaign.

Panchala Pride slid to the fifth rank with one win and four losses while Periyar Panthers finished the competition with a wooden spoon, failing to win a game in five encounters.

Murthal Magnets, Himalayan Tahrs, Aravalli Arrows, and Palani Tuskers secured their playoff spot.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 5 Results (February 24)

Match 13 - Palani Tuskers beat Panchala Pride (40-31)

Match 14 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Periyar Panthers (44-24)

Match 15 - Murthal Magnets beat Aravalli Arrows (27-17)

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 6 Schedule (February 25)

Qualifier 1 - Murthal Magnets vs Himalayan Tahrs, 10:15 AM

Eliminator 1 - Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers, 11:45 AM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

