Kabaddi World Cup to return after 9 years, India to host mega event in January 2025

The Kabaddi World Cup will come back to India next year. The International Kabaddi Federation has announced the return of the mega event after nine years. Ahmedabad hosted the previous edition of the tournament in 2016, where India beat Iran to become world champions.

Twelve teams, namely, India, Iran, Australia, USA, Kenya, Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, England, Poland, Thailand, and Argentina participated in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. India, Iran, Korea and Thailand qualified for the semifinals, with India eventually winning the title under Anup Kumar's captaincy.

Iran Kabaddi's official Instagram account dropped the big news via a social media post earlier today (March 7). They posted a picture of the World Cup's logo, with the caption:

"One of the other important highlights of the IKF Board Meeting was the World Championship in Men's Division. According to the official announcement of the Federation, the World Kabaddi Championship will be held in India in late January 2025 (Ethiopian month 1403)."

It will be interesting to see which cities get the hosting rights of the World Cup next year. As mentioned earlier, Ahmedabad hosted the tournament in 2016. Before that, Panvel hosted the mega event in 2007, while Mumbai played host to the inaugural edition in 2004.

Iran shared another big news apart from Kabaddi World Cup 2025

Iran Kabaddi shared another big development for the coming months, informing fans about the future events. As per another Instagram post shared by Iran Kabaddi, the Asian Indoor Games will be held in Thailand this year.

"The sixth Asian Indoor Games (#Asian_Indoor_Games) will be held from 21 to 30 November 2024 (1 to 10 April 1403) in Bangkok, Thailand," Iran Kabaddi posted.

Pro Kabaddi League ended just a few days ago, and the kabaddi fans will be ecstatic, knowing that they will get to witness more tournaments in the coming months.