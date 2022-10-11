"Kabhi saas bhi bahu thi" - Dabang Delhi KC coach compares captaincy of Joginder Narwal and Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda had a hilarious response to a query at the post-match press conference of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against Gujarat Giants on Monday.

When asked to compare the captaincy styles of former captain Joginder Narwal and new skipper Naveen Kumar, Hooda used a popular Indian analogy to answer the question. Narwal is one of the most experienced players in the PKL, while Kumar only made his debut a few years ago.

"See I cannot compare one player with another, but Naveen can be a successful captain. The biggest thing is that he is a cool captain. You would have noticed during the matches that he does not lose his cool," Hooda said.

"So captaincy hai, pehle saas hai, phir bahu aati hai. Phir woh bahu bhi saas ban jaati hai. Parivaar me bhi aisa hi hota hai. Kabhi saas bhi bahu thi (laughs). (Captaincy is similar to family in a way. Even a mother-in-law was once a daughter-in-law.)," he concluded.

Dabang Delhi KC won the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League under Joginder Narwal's captaincy. The defending champions have gotten off to a great start under new captain Naveen Kumar in Season 9. They beat Season 2 champions U Mumba in the season opener and followed it up with a 20-point win against the Gujarat Giants on Monday night.

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar led the team from the front against the Gujarat Giants

Captain Naveen Kumar scored 15 raid points and played a key role in his team's 53-33 win against the Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The star raider recorded 13 touch points and two bonus points to blow away the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

Naveen's brilliant raiding performance has taken Delhi to the top of the PKL 9 points table. They have earned 10 points from two matches so far.

