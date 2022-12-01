"Kings of Sports"- Fan spotted with poster of Pardeep Narwal and Cristiano Ronaldo at FIFA World Cup 2022

A poster featuring Pro Kabaddi League's most successful raider Pardeep Narwal was recently spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

A fan of the Pro Kabaddi League is enjoying the biggest event of football in the Middle East. He decided to show his love for kabaddi and one of football's top stars in one poster as he placed the photos of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and UP Yoddhas raider Pardeep Narwal in one frame.

Labeling Pardeep and Ronaldo as the 'kings' of their respective sports, the fan wrote on the poster:

"The Kings of Sports."

UP Yoddhas shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it:

"Greatest of All Time 2 Legends, 1 frame #FIFAWorldCup ke dauraan ek fan dikhe Cristiano Ronaldo aur Pardeep Narwal ke poster ke sath."

Pardeep Narwal is an immensely popular kabaddi player worldwide

Fans should note that this is not the first time Narwal's name has come up in a conversation involving football icons.

Last year, when Patna Pirates released him ahead of the PKL Auction 2021, the kabaddi universe compared him to Argentina star Lionel Messi as one of the biggest free agents in the sports world. At that time, Messi had just ended his association with FC Barcelona.

Narwal is currently captaining UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise are fourth in the points table with 60 points to their name. They need two wins in their remaining four matches to seal their place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal has registered two wins in their first two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal are among the favorites to win the title this year. Their next match is against South Korea tomorrow.

PKL 2022 Final will take place on December 17, while FIFA World Cup Final is on December 18. It will be interesting to see if Narwal and Ronaldo's teams end the tournament as champions.

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 2498 votes