Maharashtra squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde

The Men’s Kabaddi National Championship will return for its 70th season with 30 teams split into eight pool categories and the matches will be held at the District Sports Complex in Ahmednagar. This tournament is organized by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

It is expected to start on Thursday, March 21, and conclude on Sunday, March 24. Participation in the Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 offers great opportunities for the players to be considered for selection into the esteemed Indian national kabaddi team.

Maharashtra have been grouped with Delhi and Gujarat in Pool B. Maharashtra finished as the runners-up in the last season, losing to Indian Railways by a margin of 17 points. They last won their trophy in the 65th edition of the National Kabaddi Championship under the captaincy of Rishank Devadiga.

This year they come with a troop of experienced lads featuring the PKL 2024 champion captain, Aslam Inamdar, who will also be seen commanding the team, alongside Akash Shinde playing the role of vice-captain. It also houses some big names which include Sanket Sawant, Aditya Shinde, and Mayur Kadam.

Aslam Inamdar and Shankar Gadai are the two all-rounders, with five other raiders and defenders in the squad. In PKL 2024, the trio of left raiders, namely Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, and Aditya Shinde, originate from the same squad, the Puneri Paltan team. Mayur Kadam, Arkam Shaikh and Sanket Sawant are entrusted with the specialized responsibilities of left-cover defenders.

Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Kiran Magar, and Mayur Kadam were also part of the squad in the previous edition of the tournament.

The team will be coached in the presence of Shantaram Jadhav and Dadaso Awad. Shantaram Jadhav is also a legendary kabaddi player and was the chief coach in the 1994 Asian Games.

Maharashtra squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is Maharashtra's complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Aditya Shinde, Mayur Kadam, Harsh Lad, Shankar Gadai, Kiran Magar, Arkam Shaikh, Pranay Rane, Omkar Kumbhar, Saurabh Raut