Maninder Singh excluded from Punjab squad for 70th Senior Men's Kabaddi Nationals 2024

The official announcement of the Punjab team for the 70th Senior Men's Kabaddi Nationals 2024 has sent shockwaves across the kabaddi fraternity, particularly because of the glaring absence of PKL superstar Maninder Singh. Known for his consistent performances, he has long been the core of the Punjab squad, earning a reputation as their most important player.

Maninder's illustrious kabaddi career includes notable accomplishments such as winning the Pro Kabaddi League twice, first with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the inaugural season and again with the Bengal Warriors in Season 7. His ability to lead teams to victory through exceptional raiding skills has cemented his place among the kabaddi's icons.

Despite being 32-years-old, 'Mighty Man' continues to demonstrate his dominance on the mat, showcasing his powerful rading skills and experience to secure victories for his teams. With over 1400 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League, Maninder's scoring prowess is unparalleled, solidifying his reputation as one of the best raiders in the league's history.

Maninder finished Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League with an impressive 198 points and 9 super 10s despite an injury-plagued season.

However, his absence from the national games in Goa last year, as well as his exclusion from international tournaments for some time, have raised concerns about his future participation in national tournaments.

Impact of Maninder Singh's exclusion from Punjab squad

Maninder's absence from the Punjab squad for the Senior Nationals 2024 is a major blow to the team's chances. As an experienced raider with a track record of success, his presence on the pitch provides invaluable leadership and scoring capabilities to his team. Without Maninder, the Punjab team appears thin on paper, lacking the firepower and experience he adds to the lineup.

In last year's national games, the absence of a high-caliber raider like Maninder resulted in struggles for the Punjab team. With no suitable replacement for his talent and leadership, the Punjab team faces an uphill battle in the Senior Nationals 2024.

While the exact reasons behind Maninder's exclusion remain undisclosed, his absence underscores the uncertainty surrounding his future participation in national tournaments. Kabaddi enthusiasts eagerly await updates on Maninder's status, hoping to see the powerful raider back in action on the mat.

As the Punjab team prepares to compete in the Senior Nationals 2024 without their star raider, the kabaddi community remembers Maninder's contributions to the sport and looks forward to his potential return to the national stage.