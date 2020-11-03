'Maninder Singh is like a big brother to me,' says PKL star Nitin Tomar

Former Bengal Warriors raider Nitin Tomar appeared on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram series 'Beyond The Mat - Season II,' where he spoke at length about his bond with Maninder Singh. Tomar mentioned that he treats the PKL 7 winner as an elder brother and he also lauded his raiding skills.

Maninder Singh had talked about Nitin Tomar when he appeared on the first season of the show. He recalled how the current Puneri Paltan player would share the room with him and wake him up every morning. When asked to describe his friendship with Maninder, Nitin replied:

"Mani Paaji (Maninder Singh) is like a big brother to me, and he is a fine player. I have a lot of respect for him. We were together in the India camp. I learned a lot from him, and I really appreciate what he said about me."

Nitin Tomar reveals what he would love to have from Maninder Singh's arsenal

The show's host then asked Nitin Tomar to select qualities from other players that he would love to inculcate in his game. He said that he would love to have Naveen Kumar's speed, Surjeet Singh's power and Manjeet Chhillar's all-round abilities.

Lastly, he asked about Maninder Singh and Nitin Tomar answered:

"Maninder Singh has power and speed; he flies off after taking the bonus. I would like to take that speed from him."

Maninder Singh has been the best raider for the Bengal Warriors in the last three PKL seasons. His 205 raid points played a pivotal role in the Kolkata-based franchise's title triumph last year.

While Singh was starring for the Warriors, Nitin Tomar was struggling with his fitness problems. The Puneri Paltan star would aim to dominate the defenders in the coming PKL seasons.