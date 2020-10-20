Manjeet Chhillar picks Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola and Pardeep Narwal as raiders in his dream PKL seven 

One of the best all-rounders in PKL history, Manjeet Chhillar recently appeared on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram series Beyond The Mat - Season II, where he picked his dream kabaddi seven. The Tamil Thalaivas star named experienced players in the defensive unit, but selected youngsters in the raiding section.

Last week, Manjeet Chhillar's teammate Ajay Thakur had selected his dream kabaddi seven. Surprisingly, Thakur had left himself out of the seven, saying that he did not deserve to be on that team.

Chhillar was one of the seven players in Thakur's all-time seven, and the former Bengaluru Bulls skipper named himself in his dream PKL line-up as well.

Manjeet Chhillar names three upcoming raiders in his all-time PKL seven

When asked to pick his all-time best PKL seven during the rapid fire segment of the show, Manjeet Chhillar wasted no time in naming Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal as the two corner defenders. He then selected Surjeet Narwal and himself for the cover positions.

In the raiding unit, he named Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola as his primary raiders. For the last spot, Chhillar was confused between Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar. However, the veteran ultimately selected Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal.

"Left corner would be Joginder Narwal. Right corner, Ravinder Pahal. In the Covers, I will place Surjeet Narwal and myself. In raiding, it will be Pawan and Vikash Kandola. Naveen and Pardeep are both good raiders, but I will go with Pardeep," said the best defender of PKL season one.

Manjeet Chhillar's all-time PKL seven: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Pardeep Narwal.

Chhillar's team looks solid as all the defenders are mighty enough to tackle down any raider, while the three raiders have dominated the last few seasons of the PKL.