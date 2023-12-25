Meetu Sharma PKL Team 2023: Which team is Meetu playing for in PKL 2023?

Meetu Sharma is representing the Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10.

He was one of the in-demand raiders at the PKL auction earlier. With as many as four teams looking to bring in Meetu, Dabang Delhi eventually won the bid.

The raider was roped in for a staggering deal of INR 93 Lakhs. With this bid, he became the fifth-most expensive raider ahead of the 10th PKL season.

With two successful seasons at the Haryana Steelers, the raider was one of the sought-after players. Therefore, he managed to attract an impressive bid as well.

However, he has failed to justify his price tag so far this season. He has managed to pick up just six raid points from five matches, putting in a total of only 23 raids. Dabang Delhi will hope for him to replicate his previous performances in the upcoming matches.

Which teams has Meetu Sharma played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Hailing from Haryana, the young raider began his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) career in 2021, during the eighth season, when he was picked up by the Haryana Steelers. The raider showed promise in his debut season as he picked up 75 raid points from 16 matches at an average of 4.69 raid points per game. This also included three Super 10s.

He continued to play for the Haryana Steelers in the ninth season of the PKL as well. He bagged 135 raid points from 20 matches, averaging 6.75 raid points per game, including five Super 10s.

Despite his efforts, the Steelers failed to make the playoffs by a close margin. They ended up finishing seventh in the points table in Season 9.

After spending two years with the Haryana franchise, Meetu moved to Dabang Delhi for the 10th season.

However, he has not lived up to the expectations so far this season. His numbers have been disappointing and Dabang Delhi will need him to up his game. In a short PKL career to date, Sharma has shown potential, scoring 216 raid points from 41 matches with a success rate of 33%.