Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Wife: Is the Puneri Paltan all-rounder married?

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is a professional international Kabaddi player from Iran. He was part of Iran’s Kabaddi team that bagged a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China.

Shadlu was born on September 30, 2000 and is not married yet. The 23-year-old is currently playing for Puneri Paltans team in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The star player was also part of the Iran team that won the gold medal at the first edition of the Junior World Kabaddi Championship in 2019. At the PKL 2024 auction, Shadloui became the most expensive overseas player in the history of PKL after Puneri Paltans bought him for a huge sum of INR 2.35 crore.

As many as four franchises, namely U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltans and Telugu Titans expressed interest in him at the auction. The emerging player has put in a rock-solid performance for the franchise in the ongoing edition of the PKL.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh made his PKL debut for Patna Pirates

The Iranian Kabaddi star made his PKL debut for Patna Pirates in the 2021 season. Playing as an all-rounder, he racked in points in both defense and offense.

In his debut season, he topped the list of most tackle points with 94 points at a tackle strike rate of 58% and raid strike rate of 24%.

He played 20 matches for Patna next season and grabbed 84 tackle points- second most in the season. With a tackle strike rate of 63%, he was once again easily one of the best defenders last season.

Shadluoi is playing for a new franchise in Puneri Paltans this season. He has been exceptional so far, helping the side stay at the top of the points table with eight wins in nine matches.

He has accumulated 34 tackle points at a tackle strike rate of 54%, and has 11 raid points and boasts of a raid strike rate of 61%.