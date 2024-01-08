MUM vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 63

U Mumba (MUM) will clash with Dabang Delhi (DEL) in Match No. 63 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Monday, January 8, in Mumbai.

U Mumba have made it to the top six and are in good form as well. Although they lost their previous game, they have four wins in their last five games. Mumbai have a total of six victories and three defeats from nine matches.

Coming to Dabang Delhi, they are strengthening their position and are unbeaten in their last five games with four wins and a draw. Delhi have six wins, three defeats, and a tie from 10 matches.

Both teams are in top form coming into this clash and it will thus be an exciting battle to witness. That said, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and DEL in the PKL.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Dabang Delhi have squared off 20 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba have managed to beat Dabang Delhi 12 times while Delhi have won seven games. The two teams have also played out a tied encounter.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by U Mumba - 12

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 7

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

In the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi, all three clashes have been won by Delhi.

Their last meeting in Season 9 was a one-sided affair (41-24) where Amit Hooda scored seven points while Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik scored five points apiece.

Interestingly, their other game last season was also one-sided where Delhi comfortably got the better of U Mumba by 41-27. Naveen bagged 13 points while Ashu Malik supported him well with seven points in that match.

In their Season 8 meeting, it was Vijay Malik who shone for Delhi with 12 points. Ashu Malik made a key contribution as well, scoring eight points.

Here's a short summary of the last three U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (41) beat MUM (24) by 17 points, December 6, 2022. DEL (41) beat MUM (27) by 14 points, October 7, 2022. DEL (36) beat MUM (30) by 6 points, January 31, 2022.