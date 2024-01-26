MUM vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 90

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants will face each other in the 90th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Friday, January 26, in Patna.

U Mumba are winless in their last five matches with three defeats and a couple of draws. They have six wins, as many losses and two draws in the tournament so far and are placed sixth in the points table. The Mumbai-based team will be keen to get back to winning ways as they head into the Patna leg.

Gujarat Giants have struggled for consistency in their last five matches, with just two wins and three defeats. They are placed fifth in the league table with eight victories and six losses so far.

Ahead of a crucial contest for both sides, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and GUJ in PKL:

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have faced each other 13 times in Pro Kabaddi history. The Giants have won eight matches as compared to U Mumba’s four victories. There has been one tied result as well.

Gujarat Giants beat U Mumba in a close encounter when the two teams met earlier this season. The Giants will look to complete the double while U Mumba will be under pressure to level the scores.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by U Mumba - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Gujarat Giants have won two out of their last three Pro Kabaddi matches against U Mumba. In their most recent meeting earlier this season, Rakesh (9 points), Rohit Gulia (7 points), and captain Fazel Atrachali (5 points) led the Giants to a close victory.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw the Giants secure another tight win. Parteek Dahiya bagged 13 points while Dong Geon, Shankar Gadai, and Rinku Narwal scored 4 points each.

In their other clash last season, Guman Singh (12 points) and Heidarali Ekrami (10 points) guided U Mumba to an eight-point win against the Gujarat Giants.

Here's a summary of the last three U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (39) beat MUM (37) by 2 points, December 5, 2023. GUJ (38) beat MUM (36) by 2 points, December 4, 2022. MUM (37) beat GUJ (29) by 8 points, October 26, 2022.