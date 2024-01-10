MUM vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 66

U Mumba are set to lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the 66th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 10, in Mumbai.

U Mumba are currently placed fifth with six wins and four defeats from 10 matches. They have lost their last two games and will be keen to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers are sixth in the table, just one spot behind U Mumba. They have an identical record as their upcoming opponents - having won six and lost four of their 10 matches so far. They have only two wins from their last five games and need to perform consistently.

Ahead of an exciting contest, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and HAR in the PKL.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers have played 13 matches against each other in Pro Kabaddi thus far.

U Mumba have won seven out of their thirteen fixtures against the Haryana Steelers. On the other hand, the Steelers have beaten Mumbai five times. Both teams have also played out one tied match.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by U Mumba - 7

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Haryana Steelers have a slight edge over U Mumba in their last three head-to-head encounters, having won two of these matches.

Their most recent meeting in season nine was a closely contested affair as Haryana emerged victorious by just two points. The Steelers put up a complete team effort with Manjeet (7 points), Mohit Nandal (7 points), Rakesh Narwal (6 points), Meetu Sharma, and Nitin Rawal (5 points each) all contributing.

Their other meeting last season was also a thriller that U Mumba ended up winning by a solitary point. Guman Singh (9 points) and captain Surinder Singh (6 points) were the top-scorers for Mumbai.

During their last meeting in season 8, then Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola put up a 14-point display. Ashish supported him well with 13 points as the Steelers romped home to victory.

Here's a short summary of the last three U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (35) beat MUM (33) by 2 points, November 29, 2022. MUM (32) beat HAR (31) by 1 point, October 21, 2022. HAR (37) beat MUM (26) by 11 points, February 13, 2022.