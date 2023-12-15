MUM vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 23

The 23rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match will see two former champions U Mumba and Patna Pirates clash on Friday, December 15, at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

U Mumba have managed to win just one game this season so far. They have faced two defeats and languish in the bottom half of the points table.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are in the top six with two wins and a loss. Both teams have lost their previous matches.

As they look to get back to winning ways, this is expected to be a thrilling battle. Here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and PAT in PKL.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Patna Pirates have faced each other 18 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

U Mumba have dominated this face-off, winning ten out of these eighteen matches. However, the Patna Pirates are not too far behind, coming out victorious on seven occasions. One match between both sides ended up in a tied result.

U Mumba will aim to further build on this record. On the other hand, the Pirates will be keen to close the gap with a win here.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by U Mumba - 10

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 7

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

While U Mumba have dominated the overall record between these two sides, Patna Pirates have been the better team looking at their last three meetings.

The Pirates have won two out of these three matches. U Mumba won the most recent match that happened last season. Guman Singh top-scored for Mumbai with 13 points.

The other match last season saw Patna Pirates beat U Mumba in a close encounter. Sachin picked up 12 points while Sunil bagged 6 points for the Pirates.

Their last meeting in season 8 was a convincing win for Patna. Abhishek Singh (13 points) and V Ajith (11 points) scored for U Mumba. However, Sachin (16 points) and Guman Singh (11 points) eventually led the Pirates to a win.

Here's a summary of the last three U Mumba vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (36) beat PAT (23) by 13 points, November 13, 2022. PAT (34) beat MUM (31) by 3 points, November 04, 2022. PAT (47) beat MUM (36) by 11 points, February 08, 2022.