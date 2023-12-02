Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 Patna Pirates' players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Sachin Tanwar and Rakesh Narwal

Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). They are the only team to have clinched the Pro Kabaddi title for a record three times. The Pirates have undoubtedly been among the most consistent teams in the league.

However, PKL 9 was a season to forget for the Pirates. They managed to win only eight matches, picking up 54 points and finishing 10th out of 12 teams. It was a disappointing campaign as they failed to make the playoffs.

As the Patna Pirates aim to turn the tables come PKL 10, here are five of their players to watch out for.

1. Sachin Tanwar

Sachin was impressive for the Pirates last season. He picked up 176 raid points from 20 matches at an average of 8.8 raid points per game.

Sachin has spent many seasons with the Patna Pirates and is highly experienced. Sachin has a total of 781 raid points from 106 matches in his PKL career. He can also be a handy defender, having 41 tackle points to his name as well.

He was the eighth-best raider in PKL 9 and proved himself as a do-or-die specialist. The raider will have immense responsibility as Patna aims for their fourth title.

2. Manjeet Dahiya

Manjeet put up a decent show for the Haryana Steelers last time out. He grabbed 149 raid points including six Super 10s.

Manjeet, again, has good experience, having played 86 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, stacking up 518 raid points, including 17 Super 10s and 13 Super Raids.

Like Sachin, Manjeet can play a vital role in the defense as well. He has a total of 65 tackle points in his Pro Kabaddi career.

3. Krishan

Krishan was impressive for Dabang Delhi in the previous edition. He picked up 34 tackle points from 21 matches. Overall, in 42 PKL games, he has a total of 61 tackle points.

Krishan has immense potential. In the absence of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, there are huge shoes to fill in the defense. Therefore, this can be the perfect opportunity for Krishan to prove his worth playing for the Pirates.

4. Sajin Chandrasekar

Defender Sajin Chandrasekar was released by Patna ahead of the PKL 10 auctions. However, the franchise used their FBM card to sign him back.

Sajin did not have a great season last time out. He could only manage 10 tackle points from 13 matches. In a short Pro Kabaddi career so far, he has a total of 45 tackle points.

Along with Krishan, Sajin too will have a massive opportunity to make his mark in the defense this season. He will have to take up the responsibility with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh no longer in the team.

5. Rakesh Narwal

Rakesh Narwal is likely to be a key part of this raiding unit along with Sachin and Manjeet. He scored 48 raid points last season, playing for the Haryana Steelers.

Rakesh has a total of 186 raid points in his PKL career. He can play a crucial role for the Pirates as the third raider in their setup. As the Pirates aim for their fourth trophy, Rakesh will be keen to improve his game this season.