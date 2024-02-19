MUM vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 130

U Mumba and Telugu Titans will lock horns in the 130th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 fixture on Tuesday, February 20, in Panchkula.

U Mumba have lost all of their last five matches. With six wins, thirteen defeats, and a couple of draws, they are currently placed tenth in the points table with 42 points.

Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the table in what has been a season to forget for them. They have also lost all of their last five games and have won just two matches in the entire season, suffering nineteen losses.

This is the final fixture of the tournament for both sides and they will be keen to finish on a positive note, which should make for an interesting contest. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and TEL in PKL.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Telugu Titans have played against each other 17 times in Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba have dominated with 10 wins, while the Titans have managed to win five games. The teams have played out two tied matches as well.

U Mumba registered a convincing win when the teams last met earlier this season.

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by U Mumba - 10

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 5

Matches with No Result - 2

Last three U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

U Mumba have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams.

When they met earlier this season, Guman Singh (10 points), Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (8 points), Rinku and Sombir (8 points apiece) helped U Mumba pull off a dominant win.

In their last meeting in season 9, Telugu Titans came out on top. Siddharth Desai (9 points), Abhishek Singh (5 points), and Vishal Bhardwaj (4 points) were their major contributors.

Their reverse fixture last season saw U Mumba clinch a close win. Ashish bagged 12 points while Pranay Rane (6), Surinder Singh, Heidarali Ekrami, and Mohit (4 points apiece) scored crucial points for the team.

Here's a summary of the last three U Mumba vs Telugu Titans games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (52) beat TEL (34) by 18 points, December 30, 2023. TEL (32) beat MUM (26) by 6 points, November 19, 2022 MUM (40) beat TEL (37) by 3 points, November 2, 2022