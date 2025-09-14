"My defenders committed too many mistakes"- UP Yoddhas captain Sumit blames defense for defeat against Jaipur in PKL 2025

UP Yoddhas skipper Sumit was not happy with his team's defense in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Yoddhas lost by 29-41 in the game against Jaipur on September 13 at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, UP Yoddhas' captain Sumit and assistant coach Upendra Malik shared their views on the team's defeat. Sumit opined that the team lost because the defense and the raiding unit did not fire in unison.

Notably, the UP Yoddhas conceded 21 raid points to Jaipur. When asked about the reason why his team lost easily against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sumit replied:

"My defenders committed too many mistakes. After half time, when we started tackling well, then the raiders did not support us. Both raiders and defenders committed mistakes, that's why we failed to win."

Sumit was the top-scorer in the defense for the Yoddhas against Jaipur. He earned four points and narrowly missed out on a High 5. When asked about his own individual performance, Sumit answered:

"A High 5 does not matter if my team is losing. Our team should try to improve their performance, especially in the defense. We will try to practice more and do a better job."

This defeat was the Yoddhas' third consecutive loss in PKL 2025. They are ninth in the standings right now, with four points from five matches.

"There will come a situation where everyone is in a similar position"- UP Yoddhas assistant coach Upendra Malik on team's losing streak

As mentioned ahead, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise have completed a hat-trick of defeats in PKL 2025. They have suffered defeats against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last three games.

Assistant coach Upendra Malik was asked about his thoughts on the team's hat-trick of losses in PKL 2025.

"All teams are performing well in the league. There will come a situation where everyone is in a similar position. I think we made mistakes at crucial points in the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. It was too late by the time we slowly started to make a comeback," Malik said.

The UP Yoddhas will play their next match against the Bengal Warriorz on September 16. It will be interesting to see if they can snap their losing streak.

