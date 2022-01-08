"Naveen Kumar never accepts defeat in kabaddi" - Dabang Delhi KC coach on youngster's turnaround in 2nd half against UP Yoddha

Naveen Kumar recorded his seventh consecutive Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2021 on Saturday to help Dabang Delhi KC register their fifth victory of the season against UP Yoddha.

In the highly-anticipated battle between Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar, Pardeep dominated the first half. The Record Breaker scored seven points in the first 20 minutes, while Naveen was being tackled constantly.

However, the Naveen Express ran wild in the last 20 minutes. Not only did Naveen Kumar complete his seventh Super 10 but he also powered Dabang Delhi KC to a 37-33 victory. Fans should note that Delhi were trailing 13-18 when the first half ended.

When asked about how Naveen Kumar turned things around in the second half, Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Hooda said at the press conference:

"I motivated him by saying, 'Naveen, it is not a problem. You can get tackled sometimes'. I think Naveen Kumar is someone who never accepts defeat in kabaddi. I told him you need to win this match for me and he did it."

Courtesy of tonight's win, Dabang Delhi KC have attained the number one position in the standings with 31 points from seven matches.

"You can change the game" - Naveen Kumar reveals what coach Krishan Hooda told him during half time

During the same press conference, Naveen Kumar was asked about his amazing comeback in the second half. He revealed how the coach inspired him to make a statement in the remaining 20 minutes of the game.

"It happens sometimes in sport that the things you plan do not work as expected," the Dabang Delhi KC star said. "Even the opposition came in with a plan. I was unhappy when I got out, but coach sir told me that 20 minutes are still remaining and these 20 minutes are yours. You can change the game. So I became more confident, and my teammates supported me nicely as well."

Naveen Kumar will be in action on January 10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his streak of Super 10s in that match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee