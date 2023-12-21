Nitin Rawal ruled out of PKL 10 due to injury, Bengal Warriors announce replacement

Bengal Warriors have received a big blow ahead of their match against U Mumba as Nitin Rawal has been ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2023. The experienced all-rounder was recovering from a knee injury at the start of the season. He did not play in any of the matches so far for Bengal.

It looks like Rawal's injury has aggravated further because the medical team has ruled him out of the entire competition. Rawal was expected to play a big role for Bengal Warriors, having won the Asian Games gold medal with the Indian team earlier this year.

Now that he has been ruled out of the tournament, the Bengal Warriors have roped in Harsh Lad as his replacement. Announcing the replacement on Instagram, the Kolkata-based franchise wrote:

"Time to welcome our newest Warrior, Harsh Lad! The young defender replaces Nitin Rawal, who is ruled out due to an injury. We wish you a speedy recovery, Nitin Rawal!"

Puneri Paltan stars Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde congratulated Harsh Lad in the comments box. It will be interesting to see if Lad gets an opportunity to play for the Bengal Warriors straightaway.

Who is Harsh Lad? All you need to know about Nitin Rawal's replacement at Bengal Warriors

Harsh Lad made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for Puneri Paltan last season. He is a left corner defender, and in the only match that he played for Pune, Harsh ended up scoring four points. However, Puneri Paltan surprisingly released him before the PKL 10 Auction.

None of the 10 teams showed interest in him at the auction as well. Lad has now returned to the league as a replacement signing. Bengal Warriors have used Shubham Shinde and Aditya Shinde as their corner defenders this season. Harsh will likely be the backup option for left corner Aditya now.