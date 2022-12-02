Pardeep Narwal creates new record in Pro Kabaddi 2022; joins Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar in elite club

UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal became the first specialist raider in Pro Kabaddi League history to play 150 matches in the tournament. Earlier tonight (December 2), Narwal made his 150th appearance in the league against U Mumba at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Many fans will know that Pardeep made his PKL debut for the Bengaluru Bulls in season two. He rarely got chances to play that season but his career took off once he moved to the Patna Pirates in the third edition.

Pardeep quickly became the lead raider of the Pirates and starred in the team's three consecutive championship wins. He even captained the Pirates in seasons five, six and seven before being released by the franchise.

The Record Breaker then joined the UP Yoddhas ahead of season eight and is a part of the same franchise in season nine. So far, he has played 150 matches, earning 1,555 points. 1,533 of them have come in the raiding department.

Pardeep has registered 77 Super 10s and executed 71 super raids in his incredible Pro Kabaddi League.

With his 150th appearance in the league, Pardeep has joined his current UP Yoddhas teammate Sandeep Narwal and former Dabang Delhi KC all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar in the elite club of players with 150 or more career matches in PKL history.

Pardeep Narwal led the UP Yoddhas to a big win in his 150th Pro Kabaddi match

Pardeep Narwal scored 13 points against U Mumba earlier today (Image: PKL)

UP Yoddhas cruised to a 38-28 win in their battle against U Mumba earlier today. Pardeep was the hero for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise as he earned 13 points and helped his side record a 10-point victory.

With this win, the UP Yoddhas have inched one step closer to the playoffs. If they win one of their remaining three league games, they will secure their place in the next round.

