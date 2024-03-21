Pardeep Narwal excluded from Haryana squad for 70th Senior Kabaddi Nationals 2024

Pardeep Narwal's exclusion from the Haryana squad for the 70th Senior Kabaddi Nationals 2024 has left fans in shock. One of the most successful raiders in PKL history, his absence surprises kabaddi fans who were hoping to see him lead Haryana's raiding lines.

Known as the 'Dubki King,' Narwal has carved a legendary career in kabaddi. He was an integral part of the Patna Pirates team that clinched the PKL title for three consecutive seasons.

However, Pardeep Narwal experienced a relatively low-scoring season this year with just 122 raid points for the UP Yoddhas, and his team finished second-last in the table under his leadership. His dip in form led to his exclusion from the team in the latter stages of the tournament.

Despite his recent challenges, Pardeep has been a valuable asset to Haryana in the Senior National Championships. His absence from the squad has left fans disappointed, who have grown to rely on his exceptional raiding abilities and leadership on the kabaddi mat.

The Road Ahead for Haryana Kabaddi Team

The absence of Pardeep Narwal will undoubtedly be felt by the Haryana squad, particularly given his stellar performances in previous national games. He has long been a linchpin for Haryana, thanks to his unrivalled ability to turn the tide of matches with his raiding prowess.

Haryana will also be without the services of Guman Singh, their top raider in the 2023 National Games, who has switched base to the Indian Railways team. Narwal and Guman were instrumental in Haryana's success at the 2023 national games in Goa, so their absence will be a significant loss for the team.

In the absence of Pardeep Narwal and Guman Singh, Haryana will look to other talented raiders to lead their team at the 70th Senior Kabaddi Nationals. Ashu Malik, the best raider of PKL Season 10 and PKL 10 winner Mohit Goyat will be tasked with spearheading the raiding lines for Haryana.

As Haryana prepares to navigate the challenges of the Senior Nationals without their legendary raider, fans remain hopeful that the team will rise to the occasion and showcase their resilience on the mat.

While Pardeep Narwal's omission may be disappointing, it presents an opportunity for other players to step up and prove their worth in the pursuit of a long-awaited gold medal for Haryana.