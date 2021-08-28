Pardeep Narwal salary and net worth: How much did the Patna Pirates pay to Pardeep in PKL 7?

Pardeep Narwal has made a name for himself by shattering many records in the Pro Kabaddi League. Popularly known as the 'Dubki King', Pardeep has scored 1,160 raid points in 107 PKL matches at an incredible average of 10.84 raid points per match.

It is the dream of every raider to score one Super 10 in his Pro Kabaddi League career, and Pardeep Narwal has accomplished that feat 59 times in his career. Such has been his consistency that the fans are disappointed with his performance when Pardeep scores less than ten points in any match.

Narwal was one of the main reasons behind Patna's success over the last few years. He was the lead raider of the team from Season 3 to Season 7, a phase where the Pirates completed a hat-trick of PKL championship wins.

How much money has Pardeep Narwal earned from Pro Kabaddi League?

According to InsideSport, the Patna Pirates paid ₹20 lakh to Pardeep Narwal in PKL Season 4. His salary increased to ₹55 lakh in PKL Season 5, and in Season 6, the Pirates paid him ₹60.5 lakh. His salary remained the same in Season 7 as well.

Hence, in the last four seasons, Pardeep Narwal earned ₹1.96 crore as salary from the Patna Pirates. Shockingly, the Patna-based franchise did not retain Narwal ahead of PKL Auction 2021.

Now that Pardeep will enter the auction, fans should expect him to break all records for the most expensive player in PKL history.

Quite a few teams like the Gujarat Giants, the Tamil Thalaivas, the Telugu Titans, the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the UP Yoddha need a player to lead their raid attack. Pardeep could also be a decent captaincy option. Hence, it should not be a surprise if Pardeep receives his biggest contract in PKL so far.

Edited by Diptanil Roy