Pardeep Narwal wanted to be released from Patna Pirates: Coach Ram Meher Singh

Ahead of PKL Auction 2021, Patna Pirates grabbed the headlines when they let go of their captain Pardeep Narwal. The 'Dubki King' holds the record for the most points by any player in Pro Kabaddi League history.

When he was part of the squad, the Patna Pirates became three-time champions. Hence, it was shocking to see the Patna-based franchise release Pardeep Narwal. However, it has now been revealed by coach Ram Meher Singh that Pardeep himself asked for his release.

Speaking to the host broadcaster during the PKL Auction 2021, Patna Pirates coach Ram Meher Singh said that Pardeep Narwal had performed exceptionally well for the team in the previous five seasons. He also did whatever the management asked him to do. Hence, the team management accepted his request.

"Pardeep Narwal himself wanted to be a part of the auction pool. He was the best player in Season 3, 4, 5 and 6. From Season 3 to 7, he did whatever we had asked him to do. Thus, we accepted his request. Still, there is a chance Pardeep Narwal plays for the Patna Pirates in Season 8," said Ram Meher Singh.

Pardeep Narwal could be the most expensive player in PKL Auction 2021

Pardeep Narwal will soon go under the hammer

Pardeep Narwal is now a part of the PKL Auction 2021 for the first time ever. Quite a few franchises will be interested in his services. It won't be a surprise if the 'Record Breaker' ends the night as the most expensive player.

Patna Pirates still have one FBM card left remaining. It will be interesting to see whether Pardeep Narwal returns to the Patna-based franchise or if the star raider joins a new team for the 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

