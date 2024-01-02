Parteek Dahiya PKL 2023 Team: Which team is Parteek playing for in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Parteek Dahiya, an Indian professional kabaddi player, is representing the Gujarat Giants in the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. The 21-year-old kabaddi sensation, hailing from Sonipat, has been making the headlines with his recent performances in the tournament.

The Giants retained Parteek's services for the second consecutive season for a whopping amount of ₹11.50 lakhs. Parteek, who also represented the national team in the Junior World Kabaddi Championship in Iran, is wearing jersey number 11 for the Giants.

He was recently seen in action against the Bengal Warriors on Sunday when he secured 25 valuable points. He played a crucial role in the Gujarat Giants' sixth victory in PKL 10.

Before the season began, Parteek Dahiya defined his goal to attain at least 250 points, crossing last year's benchmark. As the PKL 10 proceeds, fans are eager to witness more of his commendable performances.

What are Parteek Dahiya's stats in PKL 10?

Overall, Parteek Dahiya has featured in seven games so far this season, amassing 39 points at a successful raid strike rate of 62 percent and a tackle strike rate of 71 percent. He has portrayed praiseworthy attacking skills with a total of 55 raids and has a success rate of 44 percent.

Parteek has managed to secure one Super 10 and also bagged a Super Raid. Along with having 4.86 raid points per match under his tally, he has also shown his prowess on the defensive front. Although Gujarat's raider has not yet registered any Super Tackles or High 5s, he has five tackle points from seven tackles.

He also had a decent season last year with 183 points from 19 games. Parteek's stats back then included a successful raid strike rate of 74 percent. Notably, he was the top raider of his team last year.