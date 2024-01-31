PAT vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match 98

Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls in the 98th Pro Kabaddi League game on Wednesday, January 31, in Patna.

The Pirates are unbeaten in four games, winning three, and climbed up to fourth in the points table. They have won eight of 17 games, with seven defeats and a couple of draws. Meanwhile, the Bulls pulled off a thrilling draw with Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous outing. They have six wins, nine losses and a tie in 16 games.

The Bulls will take confidence from their last game, while the Pirates will be keen to end their home leg on a positive note. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and BLR in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi League

Twenty-two Pro Kabaddi games have been played between the Patna Pirates and the Bengaluru Bulls. The Pirates have a dominant record, with 12 wins and seven defeats, while three games were tied.

When they met earlier this season, the Bulls clinched a close victory. The Pirates will look to avenge that defeat at home.

Matches played: 22

Matches won by Patna Pirates: 12

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls: 7

Matches with no result: 3

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League matches

With two wins against the Pirates in their last three Pro Kabaddi games, the Bulls have the upper hand.

The last time they met earlier this season, the Bulls came from behind to register a thrilling win. Sachin Narwal picked up nine points, while Surjeet Singh grabbed eight. Ran Singh and Sushil contributed four points apiece.

In their last meeting in season 9, the Bulls pulled off a comfortable victory. Bharat amassed 20 points, while Neeraj Narwal (10 points) and Sachin Narwal (7 points) also made key contributions.

Their other encounter last season ended in a tie. Bharat picked up 11 points for the Bulls, while Rohit Gulia (8 points) and Sachin (6 points) were the key scorers for the Pirates.

BLR (35) beat PAT (33) by 2 points on January 8, 2024

BLR (57) beat PAT (44) by 13 points on December 7, 2022

BLR (31) tied PAT (31), on October 23, 2022