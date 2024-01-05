PAT vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 56

Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in the 56th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, January 5, in Mumbai.

Patna Pirates have five wins and four defeats from nine matches so far. The Pirates have won their last two matches and will be confident heading into this clash.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have made a strong comeback. They have managed to secure five wins from nine matches, facing three losses and one tied result. Delhi are unbeaten in their last four games with three victories.

As the two former champions collide, this is expected to be a thrilling contest with both teams in good form.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and DEL in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi have faced each other 17 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The battle has been even between the two sides.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have defeated Delhi eight out of 17 times. However, Dabang Delhi have also managed to come out victorious on eight occasions. Further, the two teams have also played out a tied encounter.

Therefore, there is nothing to differentiate between Patna and Delhi looking at the head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 8

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi hold the edge over Patna Pirates as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams are concerned. Delhi have beaten Patna twice and lost once.

In their most recent meeting in season 9, Delhi edged past the Pirates in a closely fought contest. Mohammadreza Shadloui was the star of the show, picking up 19 points for the Pirates. However, his efforts went in vain as they eventually lost the game.

Delhi captain Naveen Kumar scored 13 points in their other game last season. However, a combined effort from Rohit Gulia (13 points) and Sachin (9 points) helped the Pirates to a victory.

Their last meeting in season 8 was a low-scoring affair where Dabang Delhi emerged victorious.

Here's a short summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (30) beat PAT (27) by 3 points, November 19, 2022. PAT (37) beat DEL (33) by 4 points, October 21, 2022. DEL (26) beat PAT (23) by 3 points, February 17, 2022.