PAT vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 96

Patna Pirates host the Gujarat Giants in the 96th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Monday, January 29.

Home team Patna Pirates have just two wins in their last five matches. They have seven wins, as many defeats, and a couple of tied results from sixteen matches at this stage.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have three wins in their last five games but have been slightly inconsistent. They have nine victories and six losses from their fifteen matches.

As the end of the league stage gets closer, both teams will want to strengthen their position in the top six. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and GUJ in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants have faced each other 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Interestingly, both the Pirates and the Giants have six wins each in this battle.

Therefore, the rivalry has been evenly contested and there is nothing much to pick between the two teams based on this stat.

However, the Pirates defeated Gujarat when they met recently earlier this season. They will look to complete the double whereas Gujarat will be eager to settle scores this time around.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 6

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 6

Matches with no result - 0

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Patna Pirates have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against the Gujarat Giants.

When they met earlier this season, a combined effort from Sudhakar M (6 points), Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Ankit, and Sandeep Kumar (4 points each) helped the Pirates clinch a close win.

In their last meeting in season 9, a brilliant show from Mahendra Rajput (12 points), well complemented by Sonu and Parteek Dahiya (5 points each), saw the Giants beat the Pirates.

In their other clash last season, Sachin led the Pirates from the front with 13 points with Rohit Gulia scoring seven points as the Pirates defeated Gujarat yet again.

Here’s a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (33) beat GUJ (30) by 3 points, December 7, 2023

GUJ (40) beat PAT (34) by 6 points, December 2, 2022

PAT (34) beat GUJ (28) by 6 points, October 31, 2022

