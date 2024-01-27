PAT vs PUN head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 91

Patna Pirates are set to host Puneri Paltan in the 91st clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Saturday, January 27.

The Pirates began their home leg with a thumping win over the Bengal Warriors. They now have seven victories, as many defeats, and a tied result so far. Patna will be eager to carry the momentum forward and register their second consecutive win at home.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are placed second with eleven wins, two losses, and a draw from fourteen games. A win here can take them to the top of the table, making it a crucial fixture for the Paltan.

Ahead of an exciting encounter, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and PUN in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan have played each other 20 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. Home team Patna Pirates have dominated this contest with 13 wins as compared to four for Puneri Paltan.

Both teams have played out three drawn matches as well. Puneri Paltan registered a massive win when the teams met earlier this season. Patna will be keen to avenge their loss at home.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 13

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 4

Matches with no result - 3

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have two wins in the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between both sides.

When they met earlier this season, Pune put up an all-round performance as Pankaj Mohite (11 points), Mohit Goyat (9 points), Aslam Inamdar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (6 points each), led them to a dominant win.

In their last meeting in season 9, a stellar showing from Akash Shinde (13 points) and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (9 points) helped Puneri Paltan script a comfortable victory in the end.

Their other clash last season ended in a tied result. Sachin (8 points) and Rohit Gulia (6 points) were the top scorers for Patna while Mohit Goyat (8 points), Aslam Inamdar (7 points), and Akash Shinde (6 points) did the bulk of the scoring for Pune.

Here’s a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (46) beat PAT (28) by 18 points, December 26, 2023

PUN (44) beat PAT (30) by 14 points, December 5, 2022

PAT (34) tied PUN (34), October 8, 2022