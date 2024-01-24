Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team has the most raid points in a single PKL match?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is in its tenth season. Over the years, the iconic kabaddi league has seen several records being made and broken.

Speaking of them, the record for the most raid points in a Pro Kabaddi game is held by the Patna Pirates. That mark was set in season 7 when the Pirates were up against the Bengal Warriors in the 124th game. The Pirates scored 41 raid points, the most by any team in a single game.

Leading the Pirates, Pardeep Narwal decimated the Steelers' defence. Pardeep alone picked up 34 raid points, which is also the second-highest raid points in a Pro Kabaddi game by any raider.

Raiders are often known to do the bulk of the scoring for teams, and Pardeep did exactly that against the Bengal Warriors in that game. He accounted for 29 touch points and five bonus points. Jang Kun scored six raid points and three touch and as many bonus points. The other raid point came in the form of a bonus from Mohammad Esmaeil.

The Pirates put up a total of 48 raids in the game, with a raid success rate of 64.58% and a raid strike rate of 85.42%.

The Pirates beat the Bengal Warriors by 28 points, with the scorecard reading 41-69. Incidentally, this is also the highest-scoring game in Pro Kabaddi history.

Pardeep Narwal put up an exceptional display in Pro Kabaddi season 7

Pardeep's heroics for the Patna Pirates in season 7 were not just restricted to this game but throughout the tournament. He scored consistently in all the games and was in brilliant form.

He amassed a massive 302 raid points in 22 games in the season, finishing as the second-best raider. He was only behind Pawan Sehrawat who scored 346 raid points in season 7 for the Bengaluru Bulls.

Pardeep put in 453 raids in the season. with a successful raid percentage of 52. He was fabulous throughout, maintaining an average of 13.73 raid points per game. Moreover, he also ended the season with 14 Super Raids and 15 Super 10s.