PKL Season 5 winner: Which team won Pro Kabaddi Season 5?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 was won by the Patna Pirates. With the triumph, they became the only team in league history to win the title three times.

After winning the league consecutively in seasons 3 and 4, the Pirates completed a hat-trick of PKL titles with their win in season 5. They beat the Gujarat Giants by 17 points in a one-sided affair.

Captain Pardeep Narwal not only led the team brilliantly but had an amazing season himself. He led from the front in the final as well, amassing 19 points. Pardeep found able support in the likes of Monu Goyat (9 points) and Vijay (7 points). The scorecard at the end read 55-38 for the Pirates.

Patna finished second in Group B with 10 wins, seven losses and five tied results from 22 games. They had to undergo a difficult journey to make it to the final. They first trashed the Haryana Steelers 69-30 in the second eliminator before getting the better of Puneri Paltan (42-32) in the third eliminator to make to the second qualifier.

There, they beat the Bengal Warriors 47-44 in a close affair to set up a summit clash. Winning four knockout games to lay their hands on the coveted trophy is a testimony of the character and determination the Pirates displayed that season.

They also set the record for the most points (1050) scored by a team in a single edition. The victory also made them the most successful team in PKL history. Only the Jaipur Pink Panthers come close, with two Pro Kabaddi League titles.

Pardeep Narwal's sensational run in PKL Season 5

Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal played a massive role in their title-winning campaign. Not only did he perform in the final, but he was consistent throughout the tournament, too.

With a gigantic tally of 369 raid points, he was the best raider of the season. He also scored the most Super Raids (18) and Super 10s (19) in the season. Pardeep had a staggering average of 14.19 raid points per game. This also remains his career-best season.

Quite deservingly, Pardeep was declared the Most Valuable Player of Season 5 courtesy of his scintillating numbers.