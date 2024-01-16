PAT vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 75

Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 75th contest of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 16, in Jaipur.

Patna Pirates are finding the going slightly tough at the moment. They have just two wins in their last five games and are coming off two defeats and a tied result. The Pirates have won only five out of their 12 matches with six losses and a tied game.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas failed to build on their win and crashed to yet another defeat in their previous game. They continue to struggle at the eleventh position on the points table with three wins and nine losses from 12 games so far.

As the two teams gear up to face each other, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and TAM in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 13 times in Pro Kabaddi history. Three-time champions Patna Pirates enjoy a dominant record over the Thalaivas.

The Pirates have beaten Tamil Thalaivas seven out of the thirteen times. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas have only managed to defeat the Pirates thrice. Three matches between the two teams have ended in tied results.

When the two sides met earlier this season, Patna emerged victorious. Therefore, Tamil Thalaivas will look to settle scores with a win here. The Pirates will look at this as an opportunity to return to winning ways.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 7

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 3

Matches tied - 3

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas suggest a different story. Both teams have a win each with one tied result. The Thalaivas have given the Pirates a tough time.

In their most recent meeting earlier this season, Sudhakar M (11 points), Manjeet (8 points), and Sachin (7 points) helped the Pirates to a comfortable victory.

Their last meeting in season 9 resulted in a tie. Narender (16 points) and Sachin (14 points) are top-scorers for the Thalaivas and the Pirates respectively.

In their other meeting last season, the Thalaivas managed a narrow win. Himanshu Singh (11 points) and Narender (9 points) starred in their victory.

Here's a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (46) beat TAM (33) by 13 points, December 22, 2023. PAT (33) tied TAM (33), November 16, 2022. TAM (33) beat PAT (32) by 1 point, October 17, 2022.